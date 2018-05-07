Red Flag Warning Issued Due To Windy And Dry Conditions

"Very High" Fire Danger Category In Western Minnesota
TJ Nelson,

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks and the Minnesota DNR are warning about the potential for grass fires to spread rapidly.

Dry grasses, dry humidity and winds gusting 25 to 35 miles per hour are combining to create critical fire weather conditions.

Winds are strongest across southeast North Dakota leading to a Red Flag Warning.

Most of our Minnesota viewing area is in the “Very High” fire danger category.

Avoid tossing cigarette butts outdoors, parking vehicles in tall grass and grilling over grassy areas.

Crews battle Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, ND - Fire crews have responded to a fire on the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South in Fargo. We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Grand Forks Woman Shot Her Children Then Shot Herself

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks investigators have determined that a woman shot and killed her three children before turning the gun on herself. Astra Volk and her children, 14-year-old Tyler, 10-year-old Aidan and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage, were found dead…

