RedHawks Focused on Well-Rounded Roster in Productive Offseason

The team plays its first exhibition game on Tuesday.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in team history, the Fargo–Moorhead RedHawks are heading into day one with a manager not named Doug Simunic. Former pitching coach Michael Schlact took over the team with 24 games left last season, and he earned his keep.

Now, the skipper is fresh off an offseason filled with acquisitions, trades and front office work that goes beyond the game itself. Outfielder Randolph Oduber is one new player Schlact says he’s very excited about adding to the roster.

But, Oduber just one of many new guys on the team hoping to make an impact. The goal wasn’t to go after strictly power hitters or only speedy guys, but about finding a balance up and down the lineup.

“I think from the get–go, we said ‘how can we be the most well–rounded team in the league?’ that was sort of our goal,” Schlact said. “In order to win a championship, you need to do the little things right, and a bunch of little things right at the same time, and it’s all got to click. To do that, you need a well–rounded roster.”

 

The Hawks are in Winnipeg for a pair of exhibition games beginning Tuesday.

