School Bus From Grand Rapids, MN Involved In An Accident On Highway 2 East of Lengby

POLK COUNTY, MN — A Grand Rapids area school bus was involved in a one vehicle accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 8:20 a.m. Monday morning the bus was traveling westbound on Highway 2 near Lengby, Minnesota.

The driver lost control of the school bus, entering the center median of the divided highway, and overturning the bus.

22 students and one teacher were on the bus.

The driver and 3 students were transported to the Fosston Hospital.

9 students were transported to Bagley hospital.

The bus came from the Grand Rapids School District.

According to a statement from the District:

22 students and one staff member were traveling to the Great Plains Youth Institute in Crookston this morning when the bus they were on was involved in an accident five miles outside of Bagley.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Initially, seven students and the driver were transported to the ER in Bagley and Fosston with minor injuries, such as cuts and abrasions.

And, four more students have been transported to be checked out.

The State Patrol is on the scene and a bus has been dispatched to pick up the students to return them to Grand Rapids.

An eyewitness told KFGO the bus was on its side in the west bound lane of the highway and it appeared a number of people were outside the bus, along with a number of emergency vehicles.

