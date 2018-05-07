Students at Fargo’s Eagles Elementary Get Green Thumbs By Developing A Snack Garden

Austin Erickson,

FARGO, ND – Students at Fargo’s Eagles Elementary School are learning about planting and healthy food while developing a snack garden.

It’s part of a grant–funded project the school is using to teach kids about project–based learning.

Fifth graders are creating their plan to build the garden this week.

Later this month, they will work with Eagles Elementary’s Educational Autism Academy to plant seeds.

“Well, I grew up gardening. It’s a great hobby. It’s a way to get back to nature. It is fantastic exercise getting outside, and I think starting them young and having that understanding of plants and pollinators at this age is something that they’re hopefully going to take them throughout their lives,” Eagles Elementary Fifth Grade Teacher Benjamin Jystad-Spar said.

The learning doesn’t stop once the school year ends.

Students will care for the plants throughout the Summer.

Related Post

Liberty Middle School Gives Presentations on Cultu...
Gov. Burgum Shares His Vision for North Dakota; Be...
Lawn Service Companies Adapt to Drought in F-M Are...
North Dakota Horse Park Opens for the Season

You Might Like

Fire Destroys Apartment Deck In Fargo

FARGO, ND  - Families in four apartments are displaced after a deck fire in South Fargo. Five fire crews responded around 6:30 Monday night at the 1500 block of 27th Avenue South. Dispatch told the…

Grand Forks Woman Shot Her Children Then Shot Herself

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks investigators have determined that a woman shot and killed her three children before turning the gun on herself. Astra Volk and her children, 14-year-old Tyler, 10-year-old Aidan and 6-year-old Arianna Talmage, were found dead…