UND Softball Striving For a Title Heading into Big Sky Tournament

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It has been a season the North Dakota softball team will never forget. Not because most of their home games got pushed to Ogden, Utah because of the snow filled spring. But rather what they have been able to accomplish so far on the diamond.

For the second consecutive season the Fighting Hawks solidified a spot in the Big Sky tournament. It will be the first time as a top-three-seed. Something that this team has been striving for.

“Those have been goals we’ve been setting for a couple years,” senior pitcher Kaylin VanDomelen said. “You kind of have to focus on the process and not the result, but I mean the results are nice. I felt like we set ourselves up well to roll into conference and make a name for ourselves.”

“Sometimes you set goals and you accomplish them and then the rest of it is icing on the cake,” head coach Jordan Stevens stated. “That is not how we are really looking at it. Yes we set school–records but we have a lot more in mind for us.”

UND tied a school-record with 25 wins on the year and after winning three of its last four games to end the regular season, things appear to be clicking for the Fighting Hawks at the right time.

“Everything has just been falling into place,” junior infielder Marina Marzolino said. “Our hitting has been there when we’ve needed it. Our pitching has been doing great. Our defense has been great. We’re making amazing catches in the outfield. We have catchers throwing out runners. We have pitchers shutting down batters. We have timely hits. Everything is just falling into place right now and it is just a great feeling to have.”

With big aspirations heading into the conference tournament, North Dakota softball knows they just have to play their game to be able to find success.

“I think the only way we are going to make a name for ourselves is if we play North Dakota softball,” VanDomelen said.

“When we have fun on the field we have a lot of success,” Marzolino said. “So if we play loose, if we have fun, we know it will be a good weekend for us.”

North Dakota opens up the conference tournament on Thursday against sixth-seeded Northern Colorado.