Balcony Fire Causes An Estimated $450,000 In Damage

TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — A balcony fire at an apartment building in south Fargo last night caused an estimated $450,000 in damage.

Fargo Fire Battalion Chief Dane Carley says it could take two or more weeks to determine the cause of the fire.

It was reported around 6:40 Monday evening and damaged two apartments with smoke damage in several other units.

People in four apartments were displaced.

