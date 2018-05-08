Do You See Jesus?

People Believe Apparition of Jesus Was Captured In Photo At Church

Photo by: Paulette Osborne

FARGO, N.D. — A photo taken in Fargo of what some people believe could be an apparition of Jesus has caught the attention of the Fargo Catholic Diocese.

The image shows a group of people gathering around a fire during an Easter Vigil at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fargo.

According to “New Earth,” the official publication of the diocese, the photo was taken in the entryway of the church on March 31st.

Photographer Paulette Osborne told the diocese that didn’t notice the image until she looked through her photos several days later.