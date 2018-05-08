Missing Alexandria Man Might Have Been In Wahpeton

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — An Alexandria, Minnesota man has been reported missing.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Eugene Harstad was last seen at home on Friday, May 4th.

He was involved in a minor crash later that day and made a series of ATM withdrawals across west central Minnesota over the weekend.

Harstad allegedly bought fuel in Wahpeton on Monday morning.

The most recent ping off of his cell phone was in Wilkin County.

Harstad has a teal green Chevy Silverado with Minnesota license 545 UUA.

If you spot him, call authorities.