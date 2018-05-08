Moorhead Railroad Underpass Stalled Again As Bids Come In Over Budget

Do You See Jesus?
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead city leaders are trying to figure out how to pay for a railroad underpass after bids came in $7 million over budget.
That has raised the total cost of the long sought-after project at Main and 20th and 21st Streets South to $65 million.
City Engineer Bob Zimmerman told council members Monday night there are several options to consider.
They include seeking additional state funding, using municipal state aid funds, special assessments or re-bidding the project.
He says there will be better information once the legislature wraps up at the end of the month.