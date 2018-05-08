NDSU Baseball Ends Non-Conference Play with Win Over Cobs

Bison improve to 19-22 with the victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team closed out the non-league portion of its scheduled with a 10-0 shutout victory in seven innings over the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers Tuesday, May 8, under the lights at Newman Outdoor Field.

North Dakota State (19-22) is scheduled to open a critical three-game Summit League series against Fort Wayne Friday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Fargo.

Bennett Hostetler and Matt Elsenpeter both went 3-for-4 at the plate, leading NDSU. Mason Pierzchalski added a pair of hits, including a triple, while Carter Thompson and Hostetler each had doubles.

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Mitch O’Connor (2-3) earned the win on the mound after giving up no earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Turner Storm led the Cobbers (17-19) in the batter’s box, going 1-of-3 with a double.

Drew Thompson took the loss for Concordia after surrendering three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk in three innings of work.