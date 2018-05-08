NDSU Baseball Ends Non-Conference Play with Win Over Cobs

Bison improve to 19-22 with the victory.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team closed out the non-league portion of its scheduled with a 10-0 shutout victory in seven innings over the Concordia-Moorhead Cobbers Tuesday, May 8, under the lights at Newman Outdoor Field.

North Dakota State (19-22) is scheduled to open a critical three-game Summit League series against Fort Wayne Friday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Fargo.

Bennett Hostetler and Matt Elsenpeter both went 3-for-4 at the plate, leading NDSU. Mason Pierzchalski added a pair of hits, including a triple, while Carter Thompson and Hostetler each had doubles.

Redshirt sophomore left-hander Mitch O’Connor (2-3) earned the win on the mound after giving up no earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Turner Storm led the Cobbers (17-19) in the batter’s box, going 1-of-3 with a double.

Drew Thompson took the loss for Concordia after surrendering three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk in three innings of work.

Related Post

Bison Basketball Gets to Roots in Recent Wins
Researchers Hoping to Put an End to Pancreatic Can...
Bison Baseball Sweeps Series with Fort Wayne
NDSU Baseball Closes out Regular Season in Fort Wa...

You Might Like

Rescuing Your Pet During A Fire

FARGO, N.D. -- No one was injured in a balcony fire last night but firefighters did have to revive a cat. Since many consider their pets to be a part of their family, KVRR's Danielle…