NDSU Women’s Golf Gains Ground in NCAA Regional

The Bison moved up to 17th place in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The North Dakota State University women’s golf team fired a second-round 10-over par 298 to move up one spot on the team leaderboard to 17th place on day two of the NCAA Madison Regional Tuesday, May 8, at University Ridge Golf Course.

NDSU has a 36-hole team score of 37-over par 613 (315-298) going into the third and final round, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 9.

Duke took over the top spot on the team leaderboard with a two-round 14-under par 562, while Virginia slipped to second at 6-under par 570. USC rounded out the top-three in third with a 36-hole 3-under par 573.

Senior Natalie Roth and freshman Taylor McCorkle both shot even-par 72s in the second round to lead the Bison. Through two rounds, Roth is tied for 52nd at 4-over par 148 (76-72) while McCorkle is tied for 65th at 7-over par 151 (79-72).

Junior Emma Groom and freshman Alexis Thomas each shot a second-round 5-over par 77. Groom is tied for 82nd with a two-round 11-over par 155 (78-77), and Thomas is tied for 90th at 15-over par 159 (82-77).

Sophomore Sierra Bennion rounds out the NDSU scoring and is tied for 94th at 21-over par 165 (82-83).

Oregon State’s Nicole Schroeder sits atop the individual leaderboard through 36 holes with a 10-under par 134.