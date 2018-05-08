NDSU’s Sertic Claims Conference Pitcher of the Year Honors

Sertic helped lead the Bison to the top seed in the conference

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State senior right-hander Jacquelyn Sertic was selected Summit League Pitcher of the Year for the second time in her career to highlight five all-league honors for the Bison that were announced on Tuesday, May 8, by the league office.

Regular season champion NDSU (30-17) is the top-seed in the Summit League tournament scheduled to start with two games at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Ellig Sports Complex. The Bison are scheduled to play the winner of No. 4-seed South Dakota (17-37) and No. 5 Omaha (18-29) at noon Thursday, May 10.

Sertic was joined on the all-Summit League first team by junior second baseman Zoe Stavrou. NDSU junior pitcher KK Leddy, junior first baseman Vanessa Anderson, and outfielder Bre Beatty were named to the second team. Stavrou was a second team selection in 2016, while KK Leddy is a three-time second team pick, and Bre Beatty received a second team nod in 2017. Anderson makes her first appearance.

Sertic was the 2016 Pitcher of the Year and is a three-time first team all-league selection. She compiled a 7-1 record with five shutouts and 0.89 earned run average during the regular season. Sertic struck out 89 and walked nine in 55 innings pitched. She is 22-9 overall with 10 shutouts and 1.74 earned run average. Sertic is listed fifth nationally with 267 strikeouts.

Stavrou batted .600 (21×35) in 13 league games with five doubles, a pair of home runs and 13 runs batted in. Overall, she is hitting .319 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 22 RBI. Stavrou has committed no errors in 135 fielding chances over 46 games at second base including 62 assists and four double plays.

Leddy put together a 3-2 record in five league starts with three shutouts and a 1.41 earned run average. She struck out 24 and walked nine in 34.2 innings pitched. The NDSU pitching staff combined for a 1.09 earned run average in league play. Leddy stands at 7-7 overall with four shutouts and 3.02 ERA.

Beatty hit .286 in 13 league starts with two home runs, five runs scored and six RBI. She leads the Bison with a .340 batting average overall. Beatty has 18 runs scored, 13 doubles, five home runs and 29 runs batted in. She has a .527 slugging percentage.

Anderson hit .263 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 13 league starts. Overall, she is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, six home runs, 21 runs scored and 25 runs batted in.

2018 All-Summit League Awards

FIRST TEAM Name, School Pos. Yr. Emily Ira, Western Illinois P Jr. Jacquelyn Sertic, North Dakota State P Sr. Madison Hope, South Dakota State P Sr. Jessica Rogers, South Dakota C Jr. Brittney Morse, South Dakota State C Sr. Hailey Duwa, Western Illinois 1B Jr. Zoe Stavrou, North Dakota State 2B Jr. Kelsey Marlow, Western Illinois 3B Sr. Lauren Eamiguel, South Dakota SS Fr. Camille Fowler, South Dakota OF So. Julia Andersen, South Dakota State OF Jr. Kelly Pattison, Omaha OF Sr. Sydney Hollings, Western Illinois DP So. Emily Winckler, South Dakota DP Sr.

SECOND TEAM Name, School Pos. Yr. Bailey Benefiel, Fort Wayne P Sr. KK Leddy, North Dakota State P Jr. Maria Palmegiani, Fort Wayne C So. Ali Herdliska, South Dakota State 1B Jr. Vanessa Anderson, North Dakota State 1B Jr. Halle Hollatz, Western Illinois 2B So. Alyssa Fernandez, South Dakota 2B Jr. Megan Rushing, South Dakota State 3B Jr. Lacey Wilzbacher, Fort Wayne SS Jr. Payton Abbott, Western Illinois SS Jr. Bre Beatty, North Dakota State OF Sr. Abbey Murphy, South Dakota State OF Sr. Rachel Beatty, Western Illinois OF Sr. Savannah Fisher, Omaha DP Jr.

Player of the Year: Brittney Morse, South Dakota State

Pitcher of the Year: Jacquelyn Sertic, North Dakota State

Freshman of the Year: Aubrey Hacke, Omaha

Coach of the Year: Krista Wood, South Dakota State