North Dakota Police Officers Reward Children for Staying Safe

The officers are armed with "I Got Caught" tickets given to kids found wearing their safety helmets

FARGO, N.D. — Police officers in North Dakota are handing out a few extra tickets to kids who are staying safe. The officers are armed with “I Got Caught” tickets given to kids found wearing their safety helmets.

The goal is to reward children for safely riding their bikes, skateboards, or scooters and convince others to do the same. Children are always eager to get pulled over because the prize sure is sweet.

“A lot of times we hear stories where you know ‘my kid has been waiting all summer long to get caught with his bike helmet on so they can get a free coupon,'” Jessica Schindeldecker, the Fargo Crime Prevention and Public Information Officer said. “It’s really great that our children are recognizing that they need to wear their safety helmet and every little kid loves ice cream, so when we can give them a free coupon where they can take it and shoe it proudly at the Dairy Queen to get their free ice cream that’s pretty great.”

Officers were given the coupons yesterday to start handing out. Each coupon is good for one year.