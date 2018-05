Olek Strikes out 13, North Softball Upends Top-Ranked Valley City

The Spartans split the doubleheader with the Hi-Liners.

FARGO, N.D. — The ninth-ranked Fargo North got a huge performance from sophomore pitcher Gabi Olek as the Spartans took down top-ranked Valley City on Tuesday 5-2.

Olek recorded 13 strikeouts for the Spartans in the win. Valley City went on to take the second game of the double header 11-2 in four innings.