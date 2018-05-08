Options Available for Treating Seasonal Allergies

Allergy season started later this year

FARGO, N.D. — Now that allergy season has started, you might find yourself avoiding the outdoors just so you don’t have to deal with the itchy eyes and the runny nose.

“Just really makes you irritated and inflamed like your nose puffs up and you have trouble breathing, sneeze a lot, your eyes get itchy,” Eddie Barragan, an allergy sufferer said.

The F–M area saw a later start to allergy season this year because of the long winter.

“This year we didn’t see any allergies until late April, because it was frozen until the weather kind of warmed up. Then they start releasing pollen. The more important thing is a lot of people misunderstand pollen vs. ‘I’m allergic to that tree.’ Actually you’re allergic to pollen,” Dr. Woei Yeang Eng, an allergist at Sanford Health, said.

Even if you don’t live around any plants or animals you might think you’re allergic to, you could still be exposed to allergens anywhere when the wind blows.

If you aren’t sure what specifically is triggering your allergies, you can have an allergist do a test where they prick your skin with different antigens to see which ones you react to.

“You want to know if it’s allergy or irritation. There are people that start sneezing when they get exposure to dust only, or when they smell flowers. It doesn’t have to be allergies. Irritants can give you similar symptoms,” Eng said.

Antihistamines and nasal sprays can ease allergy symptoms, but allergy shots can build up your tolerance overtime.

Some things you can do to avoid pollen at home include keeping your doors and windows closed, keeping the air conditioning on, not line–drying your clothes outside, and showering after outdoor activities.