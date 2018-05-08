Thinking Green: Reclaimed Wood

As if you needed another reason to scope stuff out on the berm this time of year.
Emily Welker,

Cleanup Week is in high gear throughout the various metros of the Red River Valley, and if you needed another reason to give more consideration to what your neighbors have sent out to the berm for disposal, here’s one to keep in mind: reclaimed wood.

It’s not just the latest trend in home design, it’s also a way to keep the planet green. Check out all the wonderful reasons why in this week’s Thinking Green with Danny Lipford.

