Fargo Man’s Murder Trial Postponed Again

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man who is charged with murdering a man in his apartment after a fight will have his case postponed, again.
29-year-old Daniel Habiger made a brief appearance in Cass County District Court and the judge ordered he undergo a second mental evaluation. Habiger is charged in the death of 32-year-old Jarryd Heis in March.
Habiger called 911 from a convenience store to let officers know he had been involved in a fight. Police then found Heis’ body. The next hearing has been set for June 7 at 1:30.
