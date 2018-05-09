Fargo Man’s Murder Trial Postponed Again

29-year-old Daniel Habiger is charger with murdering 32-year-old Jarryd Heis of Fargo

Daniel Habiger appears in Cass County Court on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man who is charged with murdering a man in his apartment after a fight will have his case postponed, again.

29-year-old Daniel Habiger made a brief appearance in Cass County District Court and the judge ordered he undergo a second mental evaluation. Habiger is charged in the death of 32-year-old Jarryd Heis in March.

Habiger called 911 from a convenience store to let officers know he had been involved in a fight. Police then found Heis’ body. The next hearing has been set for June 7 at 1:30.