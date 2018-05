App of the Week: Cosmic Watch

Keep time with the help of the cosmos itself.

It seems more and more we’re ruled by the clock these days — even though fewer of us even bother to wear a wristwatch any more. Isn’t that what our cell phones are for?

Now there’s a way you can keep track of time with the help of the cosmos. (And your smartphone, of course). Check it out in this week’s App of the Week.