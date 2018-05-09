Bison Women’s Golf Caps Off Season in NCAA Regional

The Bison finished 17th
Keith Albertson,

MADISON, Wis. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s golf team capped its record-breaking 2017-18 season with a 17th place finish at the NCAA Madison Regional Wednesday, May 9, at University Ridge Golf Course.

The Bison, who officially set a new team scoring average record for the seventh time in eight season at 302.7, posted round scores of 315, 298 and 313 for a 54-hole team score of 62-over par 926.

Fourth-ranked Duke claimed the regional championship after carding a three-round 14-under par 850, while No. 31 Virginia finished second at 5-under par 859. Sixth-ranked USC rounded out the top-three in third with a 2-under par 862.

Duke, Virginia, USC, Arizona State, Ohio State and Northwestern advanced to the NCAA Championship by virtue of finishing in the top-six spots.

Freshman Taylor McCorkle fired a final round 3-over par 75 to finish with a 54-hole score of 10-over par 226 (79-72-75), tying for 63rd to lead the Bison.

Senior Natalie Roth tied for 73rd at 14-over par 230 (76-72-82) in her final tournament for North Dakota State. Roth ends her remarkable career as a Bison as the all-time rounds leader in program history with 120 rounds of golf, and ranked second in career scoring average at 75.03.

Junior Emma Groom tied for 82nd with a 54-hole 17-over par 233 (78-77-78), freshman Alexis Thomas finished 92nd at 25-over par 241 (82-77-82), and sophomore Sierra Bennion placed 93rd at 27-over par 243 (82-83-78), wrapping up the NDSU scoring.

Oregon State’s Nicole Schroeder earned individual medalist honors and advanced to the NCAA Championships after posting a three-round 10-under par 206.

North Dakota State captured its second Summit League Women’s Golf Championship in program history and matched the single-season program record for tournament victories with five this season.

