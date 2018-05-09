College Softball: Bison Set To Face Omaha in Summit League Tournament

NDSU won its seventh regular-season league title in the last ten years and locked down the number-one seed in the conference tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Claiming the top seed in the Summit League Tournament and winning regular-season titles is nothing new for Bison softball.

NDSU continued that tradition yet again this season. The team won its seventh regular-season league title in the last ten years and locked down the number-one seed in the conference tournament.

These accolades, however, have become the expectation when suiting up in green and gold.

“We really don’t know any other way,”senior pitcher Jaquelyn Sertic said. “It’s nice because everyone who came before us has gotten first. Last year we got second, but then Indiana-University-Purdue University Indianapolis left the conference, but it’s important to us. It’s nice because we can be on our home turf, we can go hang out in our locker room after the games and just be together.”

The Bison will play Omaha Thursday at 12 p.m.