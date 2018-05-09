College Softball: A Dominant VanDomelen will be Key in UND’s Conference Title Run

VanDomelen has thrown a pair of no-hitters, including a perfect game this season to go with a team-high 12 wins

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND Softball is one day away from the Big Sky Tournament, and the Fighting Hawks will continue to lean on pitcher Kaylin VanDomelen.

The senior was named first-team All-Big Sky for the third time in her career this week. The Fighting Hawks’ ace has thrown a pair of no-hitters, including a perfect game this season to go with a team-high 12 wins.

As the squad eyes a conference title and spot in the NCAA regional, VanDomelen will need to be at her best.

“She is one of the best pitchers I’ve seen and that I’ve been able to play behind at second base,” said junior Marina Marzolino. “It is amazing to watch her. She doesn’t have a tendency to freak out when she is down in the count or someone gets a hit. It doesn’t really effect her.”

VanDomelen says she needs to play with confidence throughout tournament if she wants to continue competing at a high level.

“When I am confident it is when I am just rolling and i’m not thinking about it,” VanDomelen said. “I just really have to trust my ability and know what I am doing. That is when I am comfortable and doing well. I think when I am trusting everything that is when things work out well.”

UND will face Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. tomorrow.