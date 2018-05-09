Davies, Fargo North, Oakes and Kindred Have Presidential Scholar Seniors

The students will be honored June 24 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Four North Dakota students have been named as Presidential Scholars, two of them are from Fargo.

Nidhi Mahale of Davies and Isaac Spanjer of Fargo North were honored along with Marissa Diggs of Oakes and Brianna Maddock of Kindred.

Diggs, Mahale and Spanjer were recognized for academic achievement, while Maddock was chosen for her skill in career and technical education.

In Minnesota, both scholars are from the Twin Cities.

The students will be honored June 24 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where they will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.

Only 161 students out of the 3.6 million expected to graduate from high school this year are awarded Presidential Scholars.