Fargo Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Will Be Released From Prison

Blaine Ellis, formerly of Fargo, was convicted of attempted murder in the baseball bat beating of 17-year old Julie Bruce.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Blaine Ellis will be a free man Thursday.

The Fargo teen was found unconscious on a gravel road near Casselton on Memorial Day, 1999, suffering serious brain injuries.

Her injuries were so severe, investigators had difficulty identifying her.

Bruce spent almost two months in a hospital, much of it in a coma.

She able to testify at Ellis’s trial almost a year later.

Ellis has served nearly 19 years of his 20 year sentence.

Bruce told KFGO News moments after her attacker was convicted, March 17th, 2000, that justice was served.

She had hoped to get an apology but never received one.

The assault and ensuing trial had high public interest.

Rick Majerus, former Cass County Chief Deputy, now retired, says the case remains very vivid and ranks among the top five investigations in his 41-year law enforcement career.

North Dakota Parole and Probation says the attempted murder sentence carries an additional penalty which prohibited Ellis from parole review or release from prison until after he served 85% of his sentence.

His release from the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck will not include any supervision.

Prior to release, a case manager assigned to Ellis has assisted with planning on finding housing, a job and other “re-entry” needs.