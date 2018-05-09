Governor Mark Dayton Visits Schools To Push For Emergency School Aid

A number of school districts in Minnesota are facing immediate budget deficits
TJ Nelson,

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Governor Mark Dayton is visiting schools in Minnesota as he works to drum up support for his emergency school aid plan.

He stopped by schools in Rosemount and Rochester to talk about the need for the Legislature to pass nearly $138 million in one-time school aid.

Dayton says at least 26 school districts in the Metropolitan Area and 33 school districts in Greater Minnesota are facing immediate budget deficits.

Republican leaders have argued that schools should live within their means and that they do not feel it truly is an emergency.

Related Post

Minnesota Lawmakers Work To Finalize Budget As Dea...
Sen. Al Franken, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honor Memory o...
Democratic Convention Nominates Heitkamp for U.S. ...
Republican Legislators Respond to Minnesota Suprem...

You Might Like

Polk County Authorities Warn About Lotto Scam

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- Polk County authorities are warning people about a Publishers Clearing House scam. A letter is being sent to people from the International Lotto Commission telling them they have won a large amount of money. They are…