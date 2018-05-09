Governor Mark Dayton Visits Schools To Push For Emergency School Aid

A number of school districts in Minnesota are facing immediate budget deficits

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Governor Mark Dayton is visiting schools in Minnesota as he works to drum up support for his emergency school aid plan.

He stopped by schools in Rosemount and Rochester to talk about the need for the Legislature to pass nearly $138 million in one-time school aid.

Dayton says at least 26 school districts in the Metropolitan Area and 33 school districts in Greater Minnesota are facing immediate budget deficits.

Republican leaders have argued that schools should live within their means and that they do not feel it truly is an emergency.