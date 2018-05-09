Hazardous Materials Teams Respond After Chemical Spill At Gackle-Streeter School

GACKLE, N.D. — No one was hurt when the Gackle-Streeter public school had to be evacuated on Tuesday after a chemical spill.

Hazardous materials teams from Fargo and Jamestown were called to the school after a bottle of magnesium powder broke open in the high school science classroom.

A teacher and student reported hearing a “popping” sound coming from the storage cabinet.

Students were evacuated safely and the chemical was cleaned up.

There was a risk of explosion if the powder would have come in contact with moisture or a heat source.

Classes resumed Wednesday morning.

