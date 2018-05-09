LIVE: Artist Series — Cole LaRocque

The art of war.

It may be one of the most demanding disciplines any painter can choose — watercolors. The paper reveals every error, every misstep. Whites aren’t painted on; they’re the very paper itself coming through, and once you make a mistake, there’s really no removing it.

But watercolorist Cole LaRocque chose his discipline already more than familiar with what happens when you make a false move.

LaRocque is not the first soldier/artist we’ve done a story on here at KVRR. Art’s been used for some years now as a way to help returning soldiers grapple with some of their issues from time in combat.

However, unlike those soldiers, Larocque left for war already an artist. He returned with a special kind of gift — a new way of seeing the world.

Check out this behind-the-scenes profile to find out how LaRocque turned tragedy into beauty, and war into art. And don’t forget to check out his works in person at Ecce Art Gallery in downtown Fargo.