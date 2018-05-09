LIVE: The Path To NDSU With Bison Illustrated

This month's issue tells us how players from all around the country ended up in Fargo
Adam Ladwig,

 

Bison Illustrated editor Joe Kerlin joins Adam to share stories of how NDSU players ended up coming to Fargo.

Kerlin says NDSU recruits players from all across the country, a rarity for an FBS program.

He tells us what it’s like when players from Fargo are joined by players from as far away as California and Florida.

Bison Illustrated and other Spotlight Media magazines are available for free at stores across the F-M Metro.

