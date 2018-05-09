Mail Carriers Hold “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive

Four mayors proclaimed Saturday as National Letter Carriers Food Drive Day
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — The mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth have proclaimed Saturday, May 12 as National Letter Carriers Food Drive Day.

Plastic bags will be delivered to your mailbox to fill with non–perishable food. You can leave donations by your mailbox for mail carriers to pick up.

Organizers say they want to exceed last year’s total of 34,000 pounds of food.

It will all be donated to those in need of a good meal, especially children and seniors.

“Over 13 million, or one in six children, is living in a food insecure household. Hungry children cannot thrive. They’re physical, intellectual, and emotional development are limited,” Joe Cusher, a mail carrier, said.

This is the 26th year of the “Stamp Out Hunger” event.

Related Post

Students From Sheyenne High School Donating More t...
Shoppers Help Raise Thousands to Fight Hunger
The Great Plains Food Bank Helps North Dakota̵...
West Fargo Community High School Tackles Fundraisi...

You Might Like

Mail Carriers Hold "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive

FARGO, N.D. -- The mayors of Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Dilworth have proclaimed Saturday, May 12 as National Letter Carriers Food Drive Day. Plastic bags will be delivered to your mailbox to fill with non–perishable food. You can leave donations…