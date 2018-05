One Person Dead in Garfield, MN Shooting

GARFIELD, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting near Alexandria, Minn.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency domestic disturbance call around 4:15 PM Tuesday at a home at the 7300 block of County Road 5 Northwest in Garfield.

On their way to the house, dispatch told deputies shots were fired. When they arrived, they found a body and three people who weren’t hurt.

Authorities say there are no threats to the public.

The BCA and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.