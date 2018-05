Polk County Authorities Warn About Lotto Scam

letter is being sent to people from the International Lotto Commission

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Polk County authorities are warning people about a Publishers Clearing House scam.

A letter is being sent to people from the International Lotto Commission telling them they have won a large amount of money.

They are sent a check and told to contact the branch office but to keep it strictly confidential until the cash prize has been processed.

But it’s a scam. The sheriff’s office advises that you do not cash the check, send money or contact any number on the scam letter.