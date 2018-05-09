Rosholt, SD – Town of the Week 5-8-18

You Might Like
Davies, Fargo North, Oakes and Kindred Have Presidential Scholar Seniors
Four North Dakota students have been named as Presidential Scholars, two of them are from Fargo. Nidhi Mahale of Davies and Isaac Spanjer of Fargo North were honored along with Marissa Diggs of Oakes and Brianna Maddock of Kindred. Diggs,…
Polk County Authorities Warn About Lotto Scam
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- Polk County authorities are warning people about a Publishers Clearing House scam. A letter is being sent to people from the International Lotto Commission telling them they have won a large amount of money. They are…
Hazardous Materials Teams Respond After Chemical Spill At Gackle-Streeter School
GACKLE, N.D. -- No one was hurt when the Gackle-Streeter public school had to be evacuated on Tuesday after a chemical spill. Hazardous materials teams from Fargo and Jamestown were called to the school after a bottle of magnesium powder…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »