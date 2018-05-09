Rustad Recreation Center “On the Grow” With Step Two Expansion

The project costs more than $8 million

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s Rustad Recreation Center is about to get a whole lot bigger. The rec center is going into phase two of its expansion plan.

It includes building space for indoor artificial turf, a basketball court, volleyball courts, batting cages and much more.

West Fargo will be expanding the southwest side of the center.

The project will cost over $8 million and will include an additional 55,000 square feet.

“We just were involved in the comprehensive plan for the City of West Fargo and we had a lot of good feedback towards the parks,” said Barb Erbstoesser, West Fargo Park District executive director said. “We found out that our parks are really well loved, well used. A lot if people that come into the community use them. We found out that Rustad is really a go to spot. I don’t know what we did before we had Rustad to tell you the truth.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2019.