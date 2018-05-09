UND Hockey: Colton Poolman Picked for Captain for the 2018-2019 Season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Stitching the letter “C” onto your jersey is quite the accomplishment in hockey, and UND’s Colton Poolman will have that honor in the Fighting Hawks’ 2018-2019 season.

Poolman has been voted the team’s newest captain, replacing Austin Poganski. Poolman appeared in all 40 games last season and notched career highs in points, goals, assists and shots on goal.

Seniors Rhett Gardner, Nick Jones and Hayden Shaw were selected as assistant captains.