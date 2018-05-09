West Fargo Schools Cuts The Ribbon For New Transportation Building

WEST FARGO, ND – West Fargo Schools opens its new transportation building, which the district says will help with its expanding fleet of buses.

Growing enrollment has led the district to adding more vehicles, mechanics and office staff.

West Fargo Schools says they outgrew their old facility, which held 50 buses, and the new building will fit nearly 100.

The district says mechanics will be able to fix the buses at their new facility, which they weren’t able to do before.

“We travel approximately 3,300 miles per day which is, if you take San Francisco to New York, that’s what we’re doing every day,” West Fargo Schools Transportation Director Brad Redmond said.

If you’re looking for a job, the district is hiring new drivers for the Fall and training starts next month.