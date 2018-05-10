Bench Made of Recycled Plastic Donated to Sustainable Group at MSUM

The group had a goal and exceeded the 500 pound goal during their six month plastic bag recycling competition

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After collecting 574 pounds of plastic materials the Sustainable Students Association at MSUM has been awarded a bench made of recycled plastic.

The students say it’s really important to being awareness to college campuses and show students how easy it is to help the planet.

Those in charge say they will continue to educate people on campus of how they can help recycle properly.

“It is really important to like know what is recyclable what’s not recyclable. With collecting the plastic bags we found a lot of plastic bottles and while it is great to recycle those, it is important to know where which recycling goes,” said Tori Gilbert, the current Vice President of the Sustainable Students Association at MSUM.

The bench will be on campus but they are still deciding on its permanent location.