House Fire In Grand Forks Causes $40,000 In Damage

The Cause Of the fire is under investigation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — People safely escaped a house fire Wednesday night in Grand Forks.

Firefighters responded to the 49-hundred block of Silvergate Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m.

They found smoke and fire in the home.

The people in the house had already gotten out.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out.

Damage is estimated at 40-thousand dollars.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.