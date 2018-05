HS Softball: West Fargo Splits Series 1-1 with Fargo North

West Fargo took game one 3-2, while the Spartans rallied in game two to win it 4-2.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers hosted the Fargo North Spartans in a doubleheader Thursday evening.

The Packers and Spartans split the series 1-1. West Fargo took game one 3-2, while the Spartans rallied in game two to win it 4-2.

The Spartans have now beat the No. 1 and No. 2 team in Class A this week.