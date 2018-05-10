Lake Park-Audubon Students Stage Distracted Driving Crash

The mock crash was complete with fake blood, first responders, and a Life-Flight helicopter

LAKE PARK, Minn. — If you have the urge to reach for your phone while driving, you might think again after seeing a real–life simulation of what could happen.

Lake Park–Audubon High School National Honor Society students put on a mock crash with first responders to show the consequences of distracted driving.

One student, Allison Rohweller, says she was in a real crash with a distracted driver over a year ago, and she was airlifted to the hospital.

“It’s noises you don’t forget. When I was Life–Flighted, I remember hearing the helicopter. I think that triggered a lot,” she said.

Student organizers say they want to create an accurate representation of what would happen in a crash.

“I know a lot of these aren’t that real, to say. I wanted it to be real. I wanted it to be professional,” said Blake Polejewski, the event organizer.

Students and first responders have been planning the event since February.

“There’s nothing better than a visual representation of injuries and what really goes on when one of these crashes happens. With prom coming up, graduation, the summer months, we’re going to have kids out driving around,” Chief Brady Burnhouse of the Lake Park Police Department said.

In the staged scenario, one student acted as if she was texting and driving and crashed into another car.

Her friend died, and she wound up being arrested after admitting she was driving while distracted.

The people in the other car were badly injured.

First responders had to cut them out of the car, and they acted as if they were airlifted to the hospital.

“I love the fact that they’re trying to do it because I don’t want to see anyone else go through what I went through. It’s because it’s terrible. It sucks. I don’t want to see my loved ones go through it,” Rohweller said.

If it hasn’t been drilled into your head after seeing the nature of the crash, law enforcement will be reminding you.

“Don’t text and drive. Make sure when you’re in cars with friends, don’t let your friends text and drive. That can be a big influence. Always wear your seatbelt,” Burnside said.