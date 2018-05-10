NDSU Men and Women Early Leaders at Summit League Track & Field Championships

The Bison are perennial conference champions

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s track & field team scored 49 points in two throwing events on the first day of the Summit League Outdoor Championships, opening up an early lead in the hunt for its ninth straight team title.

NDSU leads the team race with 54 points through three events on the first day. South Dakota State is second with 40 points.

NDSU senior Steffan Stroh won his second straight conference title in the hammer throw, taking first with a toss of 210-3 (64.09m). Bison senior Austin Schmidt claimed his first Summit League title in the javelin, extending NDSU’s streak of conference javelin titles to seven years with his throw of 212-10 (64.88m).

Redshirt freshman Alex Talley took runner-up honors in the hammer, throwing a personal-best 202-8 (61.78m) that ranks him fifth in NDSU history.

The Bison men scored 29 team points in the hammer throw, finishing 1-2-4-5-7 with Jacob McBride, Payton Otterdahl and Michael Keogan behind Stroh and Talley.

Freshman Ty Ogren (Grand Forks, N.D.) earned All-Summit League honors in the javelin with a third-place finish, throwing 185-1 (56.41m).

Sophomore Elliott Stone ran a 10,000m personal-best of 31:36.16 to take fourth place.

NDSU stands to score significant points when the decathlon is completed on Friday. Senior Matt Neururer is the leader after the first day of competition, and the Bison stand first, second, third, and sixth halfway through the decathlon. Neururer (3,857), junior Ryan Enerson (3,755), sophomore Ben Klimpke (3,709) and junior Daniel Asa (3,308) all recorded new first-day personal-best scores.

The women’s track & field team swept the top seven places in the javelin at the Summit League Outdoor Championships on Thursday, kicking off the pursuit of an 11th consecutive team title.

Senior Alyssa Olin won her second straight conference title in the javelin, setting the meet record in the process with her throw of 176-7 (53.82m). Bison freshman Kari Wolfe was the runner-up at 154-10 (47.20m), and senior Kayla Hochhalter took third with a mark of 142-8 (43.48m).

Macy Denzer finished fourth, Maddy Nilles was fifth, Shelby Gunnells took sixth, and Lindsay Wangerin placed seventh as the Bison swept the top seven spots for 38 team points in the javelin.

It was the fifth consecutive year a Bison woman won the Summit League title in the event.

Nilles was the Summit League runner-up in the hammer throw with a mark of 211-2 (64.38m), and Shelby Gunnells took third at 197-10 (60.30m).

The Bison women finished 2-3-4-6-7-8 in the hammer throw with Amy Herrington, Bailey Retzlaff, Courtney Pasiowitz and Maggie Schwarzkopf behind Nilles and Gunnells for 25 team points.

In the pole vault, senior Lauren Gietzen cleared 13-05.75 (4.11m) to place third.

Senior Jaelin Beachy put up a big first-day score of 3,017 points in the heptathlon to stand in second place after four events. Beachy recorded career-bests in the 100m hurdles (14.29), shot put (40-11.75) and 200m dash (25.88).

Sophomore Kennedi Sand (2,963 points) is fourth in the heptathlon, and junior Maea Wall (2,847) is sixth after the opening day – new first-day high scores for both.

The Summit League Outdoor Championships will continue over the next two days at the OneOK Complex on the Oral Roberts campus.