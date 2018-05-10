USHL: Fargo Force Preparing For a Tough Youngstown Opponent in the Clark Cup Finals

FARGO, N.D. —The Fargo Force are one step closer to hoisting the Clark Cup and becoming the first team in the program’s ten-year history to earn the lofty title of USHL champs.

But getting to this point was no easy task. The Force had to take down a tough Waterloo opponent in the semifinals, who they hadn’t seen since December.

Now heading into the championship round, the Force are in a very similar situation, having not faced the Phantoms since October. That unfamiliarity is just one of the many challenges Youngstown presents.

“Their hot right now,” head coach Cary Eades said. “They’re 17-3-2 in their last 22 games. Their 7-1 in the playoffs. Their top line has 32 points in only seven games between the three of them, so we know that there’s a big challenge. They’re the Eastern champion for a reason. We have respect for them and know it’s going to be difficult to come out on top.”

“Their playing really good hockey right now,” forward Ben Meyers added. “They got a good record their last 20 or so games. They got a good top line that’s been scoring, but if we play our game I like our odds.”

Game one of the best-of-five series is Friday night at Scheels Arena. Puck drop is t 7:05 p.m.