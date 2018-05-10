West Fargo’s First Hornbacher’s Will Have Liquor Store Inside

It's expected to at the end of 2018

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A new Hornbacher’s coming to West Fargo will be the first one to have a liquor store inside of it.

It’ll also have a mezzanine level and a salad bar.

The store will be right off of I–94 and Sheyenne Street in West Fargo in a strip mall site called Gateway West.

The inside of the store will look similar to other locations in Osgood and Azool.

Hornbacher’s officials say they expect the expansion of Sheyenne to draw even more people into the store once it’s open.

“We really hope it reflects the city of West Fargo and is what all the patrons that have lived here for so long have wanted, what they expect from us and we can’t wait to turn some dirt and get this store started and start serving the community,” said Matthew Leiseth, Hornbacher’s president.

West Fargo’s Hornbacher’s is expected to open at the end of the year.

It’ll employ up to 200 people.