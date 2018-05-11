College Softball: Sertic No-Hitter Propels NDSU to Summit League Championship Game

NDSU's Jacquelyn Sertic recorded a tournament-record 15 strikeouts and earned the first no-hitter in tournament history since 2015

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — No. 1 North Dakota State dominated No. 2 South Dakota State in a 4-0 shutout that featured Jacquelyn Sertic recording a tournament-record 15 strikeouts and earning the first no-hitter in tournament history since 2015. The Bison advance to the program’s 10th-straight Championship final appearance. South Dakota State will fight for its life in an elimination contest today at 3:30 against No. 5 Omaha.

It was a pitcher’s duel from the start. Pitcher of the Year Sertic struck out seven through the first four innings, including a stretch of five in-a-row, and three that went down looking. Madison Hope collected three K’s early for South Dakota State, and only allowed two hits through the first four.

Small ball proved successful for North Dakota State in the bottom of the second, as the Bison methodically added three runs to the board. Tabby Heinz knocked in her second home run of the tournament, third of the year, in the bottom of the sixth to add another run for the green and yellow.

Sertic’s pitching proved to be the story of the semifinal. The senior recorded 15 strikeouts, which is tied-for-most in a single league Championship game. The performance was her first seven-inning, second-career, no-no. She recorded double-digit strikeouts for the 17th time in 2018 and the 35th time in her historic career.

Turning Point

In the bottom of the second, NDSU added three runs when Luciano reached on a fielder’s choice and Dani Renner and Zoe Stavrou each recorded an RBI. Sertic’s pitching would ensure that the Jacks would not tally a run and the Bison would hold the lead.

Inside The Box Score

Sertic struck out 15 Jackrabbits, which is tied-for-best in #SummitSB Championship history for a single game.

Sertic collected her second-career no-hitter. It was the first no-hitter in tournament history since 2015, when No. 3 IUPUI blanked No. 6 Fort Wayne.

Tabby Heinz smashed her second home run of the tournament, third of the year, for the Bison.

Tabby Heinz smashed her second home run of the tournament, third of the year, for the Bison. Sertic recorded double-figure strikeouts for the 17th time this season and the 35th time in her career.

Stavrou, Heinz and Renner each recorded one RBI for the Bison.

The Jackrabbits left five on base.

News and Notes

North Dakota State is looking for its ninth tournament title. The Bison have won the past four in-a-row.

NDSU collected its seventh regular season title this year. The green and yellow entered the final regular season series in third, but were able to win all three against Western Illinois at home to claim the crown.

Senior Jacquelyn Sertic earned the league’s Pitcher of the Year honor after leading the league in ERA (1.74), wins (22) and strikeouts (276). She previously held the accolade in 2016 as a sophomore.

The Bison placed five on the All-Summit League teams, with two on the first and three on the second.

NDSU and SDSU split the regular season matchup this year in Sioux Falls. Sertic earned the win in the first, leading the Bison to the 9-2 win. Taylor Compton pitched the victory in the second for the Jackrabbits, with Madison Hope collecting the save (11-3 in five innings). The last game in the series was canceled due to weather.

Jacquelyn Sertic collects the win and moves her record to an impressive 24-9.

Madison Hope falls to 20-7.

South Dakota State team will face Omaha tonight in a winner-take-all elimination contest at 3:30 CT.

Up Next

North Dakota State advances to the Championship final Saturday at 1:00 CT against South Dakota State. SDSU eliminated Omaha 4-3 in Friday’s second game.