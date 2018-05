Fargo Board Member Denied Consideration For 2nd Term

FARGO,N.D. (KCND) – Dr. Kevin Melicher, of Fargo, a member of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, has been dropped from consideration for another term on the board.

Melicher was eligible for a second four year term on the Board. None of the five members of the committee suggested he be re-nominated.

No reason was given. Another board member, Mike Ness, was also eligible for another four-year term – but he declined to re-apply.

The Committee’s job is to forward three names to Governor Burgum for each vacancy.

Members chose Republican State Representative Roscoe Streyle of Minot, Jill Louters of Sheyenne, and Gregory Stites of Bismarck for Melicher’s seat.

The committee slected Daniel Traynor of Devils Lake, Shireen Hoff of Bismarck and Republican State Representative Richard Becker of Grand Forks for Ness’ seat.