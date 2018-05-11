Fargo Force Continue Home Dominance with 4-1 Win in Clark Cup Finals Game One

The Force took down Youngstown 4-1.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — In their quest for their first-ever Clark Cup, the Fargo Force have been dominant in their home arena.

That dominance continued Friday with a 4-1 win over Youngstown in the first game of the USHL Finals.

Strauss Mann was a force in net, turning away 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Force dominated the power play, scoring three times on eight chances. They will look to take a 2-0 series lead Saturday at 7:05.

