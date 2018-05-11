Heitkamp Meets Kindred Students, Discusses Agriculture

KINDRED, N.D. — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp spent part of the day visiting schools in Kindred and meeting with students.

She started the day at Kindred Elementary, where she spoke to third and fifth graders about her career and the importance of public service.

She then went to the high school to talk about how her new bill will help young farmers.

“The average farmer in North Dakota has over a million dollars in inputs before they take a crop off. I think parents want protect their kids against the kinds of worries that they had in life, but if we’re going to have family farms, we need to have families farming,” Heitkamp said.

Heitkamp was joined by a representative from the Future Farmers of America program, or FFA.

“Agriculture’s the backbone of both North Dakota’s and the federal economy. We all need to eat. We all need to have clothes,” said Aaron Anderson, the state FFA advisor.

Students in FFA say there are some misconceptions about getting into the field of agriculture, which isn’t only about farming and ranching.

“Seventeen percent of Americans are involved with the agriculture industry, whether that be production, research, sales, marketing,” Brianna Maddock, Kindred High senior and president of Kindred FFA, said.

She says she plans to study agriculture and biosystems engineering.

“I always speak about how there are going to 9.5 billion people on this earth by the year 2050. That is a lot of people. We need to continue to feed, clothe, shelter all of these people,” she said.

Maddock says she appreciates that Heitkamp cares so much about young farmers.

“It’s outstanding knowing someone who’s representing us truly cares about what we think,” she said.

Heitkamp recently introduced the Next Generation in Agriculture Act with Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.