HS Baseball: West Fargo Sweeps Fargo South on Senior Night

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo baseball hosted the Fargo South Bruins in a two-game series on Friday. The Packers topped the Bruins 10-0 in game one.

In game two, the Packers and the Bruins both honored their seniors, but it was one particular senior who stole the show.

Bruins outfielder Alex Penney has down syndrome, and when he took the field tonight, fans from both teams gave him quite the ovation. The senior drew a walk and then took second base on a wild pitch.

It was a nice moment that couldn’t be overshadowed by a 12-3 bruin’s loss.