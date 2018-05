HS Softball: Maple Lake Trounces West Fargo Sheyenne, 19-7

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Maple Lake softball team made the trek to Elmwood Park Friday evening for a pair of contests.

The Irish trounced West Fargo Sheyenne 19-7 in game one before going on to top the West Fargo Packers 12-5.

Maple Lake (MN) improves to 17-0 on the season.