LIVE: Fargo Junk Market

Junk Fever Hits Red River Valley Fairgrounds This Weekend

If you’re a junk junkie who loves giving old things a new purpose, this is your weekend.

The Fargo Junk Market is where you can find re-purposed items to give your home that perfect vintage look.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig talks to Bismarck artist Adrian Reichenberg, who re-purposes things like jewelry, records and hub caps with his partner.

They are one of more than 100 vendors coming out for the semi-annual Fargo Junk Market at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

There will be a variety of both new items and old items given a new purpose.

Early bird admission runs from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 11th.

Regular hours are 9-5 Saturday, May 12th and 10-4 Sunday, May 13th.

You can find more information, including ticket info, by clicking here.