Melinda’s Garden: Planting Elephant Ears

We're all ears for the perfect pop of color and height for shady spots.

Building containers and growing color interest in shady spots is a tough one. Especially when it comes to adding height in shade spots, so many plants that tower and pop with color seem to be full-sun lovers.

What’s a gardener to do, other than lie in the shade and stew? Why, check out this Melinda’s Garden Moment, of course. It’ll have you all ears on how to grow the perfect plant solution for shade.