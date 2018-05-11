Play of the Week Nominees: May 11

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER - KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — More often than not it’s the scoring plays that make the highlights or get a player the most recognition, so this week we chose two plays that may not show up on the stat sheet, but still made a big impact on the diamond.

Fargo North’s Taya Opheim made a leaping catch to keep West Fargo off the scoreboard, and McKenna Taylor turned a heads-up double play for Valley City.

Which one was better? Vote on the poll on our website and on our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be revealed on Monday.